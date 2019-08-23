IN QUOTES | 'CR17 was necessary for the renewal of the ANC, society': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday addressed concerns raised by MPs during a question-and-answer session. The issues ranged from those who donated to his presidential campaign to the country's ailing economy and unemployment.

This is a summary of his responses:

Nothing sinister about CR17 donors

“Those who contributed to the campaign, whether as organisers, volunteers, service providers or donors, did so out of genuine concern for the future of the country.”

CR17 was not illegal

“The CR17 was legitimate, forward-looking and a necessary effort to promote the renewal of the governing party and broader society, undertaken under difficult conditions.”

Public protector report

“As for the report of the public protector, honourable members may know that this matter has been taken on urgent judicial review. We should allow the courts to make a determination on this matter.”

Support the Zondo commission

“As a country and as leaders, we should direct our efforts towards supporting the Zondo commission of inquiry [into state capture] and urging all those with all information relevant to its mandate to make themselves available to the commission.”

SA belongs to all

“South Africa belongs to all of us equally and we must feel that we belong to this South Africa, regardless of the various differences that we may have along the lines of language, religion or colour. We are all one nation and let us begin acting like one nation.”

Equality for all

“All South Africans must have the same rights and opportunities, regardless of race, gender, sex, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, belief, culture, language and birth.”