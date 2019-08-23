Politics

‘No apologies’: CR17 was legit, Cyril tells parliament

23 August 2019 - 05:59 By Thabo Mokone
President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to questions in the National Assembly on August 22 2019.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that everything about his campaign for the ANC presidency in 2017 was above board.

“The CR17 campaign was a legitimate, forward-looking and necessary effort to promote the renewal of the governing party and broader society and it was undertaken under difficult conditions. In its funding and its activities, there was no wrongdoing. Let me repeat, no wrongdoing, no criminality, no abuse of public funds or resources. It’s important that we note that,” Ramaphosa told the National Assembly during a Q&A session.
And while he conceded that the public spat between him and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane – which was largely over campaign funding – was harmful to the image of the country, he has refused to drop court proceedings against her.

A buoyant Ramaphosa also asserted that those who contributed to his successful bid for the ANC presidency “owe nobody” an apology.

