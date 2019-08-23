Politics

‘Relax, I did not get any money’: Bantu Holomisa on CR17 campaign

23 August 2019 - 11:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has denied receiving payments from the CR17 ANC presidential campaign, after being questioned on Twitter.

This after leaked bank statements allegedly revealed that MPs, including minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa and two former EFF MPs received payments from the campaign.

The former EFF MPs, Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi, resigned from parliament and leadership roles in the party this week, after saying they had each received R80,000 from the campaign.

Julius Malema breaks silence on EFF MPs who 'received money from CR17 campaign'

Julius Malema has expressed support for the women, describing them as “hardworking female cadres of our movement”.
Politics
1 day ago

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied the money the women received was connected to the campaign.

On Thursday, during a question-and-answer session in parliament, he said the payments were “out of deep generosity”.

Four stand-out moments from President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session

Here are four stand-out moments from President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session
Politics
5 hours ago

Taking to Twitter, Holomisa rubbished the question, telling a Twitter user to “relax” and “try your luck next door”.

“Let the Comrades In Corruption swim in their stew,” he added.

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

CR17: Did Ramaphosa buy his position in the ANC?

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

Holomisa on Ramaphosa's campaign funding: 'He must file urgently'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has weighed in on the controversy surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
2 weeks ago

ANC slams Bantu Holomisa for 'tea girl' jibe against Jessie Duarte

The ANC on Wednesday slammed UDM leader Bantu Holomisa for calling the party's deputy secretary-general a "tea girl".
Politics
3 weeks ago

Bantu Holomisa to Ramaphosa: 'Please conduct a workshop for new ministers'

Holomisa suggests that Ramaphosa's ministers needs some training.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X