‘Relax, I did not get any money’: Bantu Holomisa on CR17 campaign
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has denied receiving payments from the CR17 ANC presidential campaign, after being questioned on Twitter.
This after leaked bank statements allegedly revealed that MPs, including minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa and two former EFF MPs received payments from the campaign.
The former EFF MPs, Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi, resigned from parliament and leadership roles in the party this week, after saying they had each received R80,000 from the campaign.
However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied the money the women received was connected to the campaign.
On Thursday, during a question-and-answer session in parliament, he said the payments were “out of deep generosity”.
Taking to Twitter, Holomisa rubbished the question, telling a Twitter user to “relax” and “try your luck next door”.
“Let the Comrades In Corruption swim in their stew,” he added.
Relax I did not get any money from CR 17. Try your luck next door . Let the Comrades In Corruption swim in their stew.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) August 21, 2019
Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly
CR17: Did Ramaphosa buy his position in the ANC?
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm