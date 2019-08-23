‘Relax, I did not get any money’: Bantu Holomisa on CR17 campaign

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has denied receiving payments from the CR17 ANC presidential campaign, after being questioned on Twitter.

This after leaked bank statements allegedly revealed that MPs, including minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa and two former EFF MPs received payments from the campaign.

The former EFF MPs, Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi, resigned from parliament and leadership roles in the party this week, after saying they had each received R80,000 from the campaign.