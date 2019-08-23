WATCH | Herman Mashaba sips tea as ANC cancels no-confidence vote
The joke is on the ANC. Well, this is the message seemingly conveyed by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who will remain at the helm of the city after the ANC's decision to cancel a motion of no confidence it had tabled.
Mashaba wasted no time, quickly taking to Twitter to say the party had zero confidence in its own motion.
It seems @MYANC in Joburg had no confidence in their own motion of no confidence... pic.twitter.com/wPU42D3n3w— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 22, 2019
Mashaba also said he took pride in the work his administration had done in the past three years. “I have delivered to the residents of the @cityofJoburg and will continue to deliver.
“Here's to service delivery, dignity, investment, safety, health and growth. Let us continue to disappoint the hyenas.”
I have delivered to the residents of @CityofJoburgZA and I will continue to deliver.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 22, 2019
Here's to service delivery, dignity, investment, safety, health & growth.
Let's continue to disappoint the hyenas. #HandsOffMashaba pic.twitter.com/DbdZahmoUz
The ANC in Gauteng released a statement in which it announced that the motion of no confidence against Mashaba had been withdrawn and would be resubmitted in September.
