WATCH | Herman Mashaba sips tea as ANC cancels no-confidence vote

23 August 2019 - 09:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
The joke is on the ANC. Well, this is the message seemingly conveyed by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who will remain at the helm of the city after the ANC's decision to cancel a motion of no confidence it had tabled. 

Mashaba wasted no time, quickly taking to Twitter to say the party had zero confidence in its own motion.

Mashaba also said he took pride in the work his administration had done in the past three years. “I have delivered to the residents of the @cityofJoburg and will continue to deliver.

“Here's to service delivery, dignity, investment, safety, health and growth. Let us continue to disappoint the hyenas.”

The ANC in Gauteng released a statement in which it announced that the motion of no confidence against Mashaba had been withdrawn and would be resubmitted in September. 

