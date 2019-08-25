Politics

Ex school principal Velenkosini Hlabisa takes baton from Mangosuthu Buthelezi as IFP president

25 August 2019 - 09:39 By timeslive
New IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa.
New IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa.
Image: Mkhuleko Hlengwa via Twitter

Inkatha Freedom Party leader in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature Velenkosini Hlabisa has been voted in as president of the party, succeeding Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the IFP’s 91-year-old founding member.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa made the announcement on social media, as the party holds its national conference.

Buthelezi, who has led the party since 1975‚ announced last year that the party’s extended national council had chosen Hlabisa to succeed him. He endorsed the council’s decision.

Born on January 4 1965, Hlabisa studied at the University of Zululand and Unisa, worked as a high school teacher for five years at Ngebeza High School and then as principal of Somfula High School for twenty years.

Hlabisa joined the Inkatha youth brigade in 1978 and has had an unbroken stint as a serving local councillor for 24 years. 

During pre-election campaigning earlier this year, he revealed: "I know what poverty is and what it feels like. I know the heavy responsibility most of us have gone through when one has to carry and look after the family from an early age.

"My father passed on in 1990 when I was doing my third year. I resisted the temptation to leave university and go and work, although I was the first-born in a family of ten children."

Highlighting the current problems with joblessness and the weak economy, Hlabisa said the IFP championed SMME development, tax incentives to encourage and attract foreign direct investments, as well as investment in agriculture and tourism and in innovation, research and development to stimulate new economic opportunities.

Another pillar of the IFP policy was the training of artisans and skilled youth such as welders, boilermakers, plumbers, mechanics, and electricians. "Empower them with capital to start small business," he advised.

READ MORE

IFP accuses KZN premier Sihle Zikalala of 'hatred' for ignoring IFP premiers

The IFP, which has regained its status as the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, has accused newly-elected premier Sihle Zikalala of hatred by ...
Politics
3 months ago

Polls show significant growth, says IFP - despite KZN by-election losses

Despite losing by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga to its traditional arch rivals the ANC, the IFP believes that it has shown significant ...
Politics
4 months ago

How do I say farewell to the love of my life? - Mangosuthu Buthelezi at Irene's funeral

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi broke down before he paid a moving tribute to his wife Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi at her funeral ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X