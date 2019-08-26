Jacob Zuma's overseas phone call was 'possibly about ousting GCIS boss'

Contrary to his statement before the state capture inquiry, former president Jacob Zuma may have called then minister in the presidency Collins Chabane to discuss government communication and information system (GCIS) boss Themba Maseko's removal.

Abednigo Hlungwani, former chief of staff in Chabane's department, told the commission on Monday that he received a call from Zuma's private secretary in January 2011.

“I received a call from one of the private secretaries of the president. She indicated they were abroad and wanted to check with me if Chabane was with me at the time. We were at the Union Buildings on the day,” he said.

“I did respond to say yes, he is in the office. She indicated to go inform the minister that he must expect a call from the president. Moments later, a call came through from the private secretary on my cellphone. I handed over the phone to him [Chabane]. At that point, it was still the private secretary on the line ... I walked back to my desk.”