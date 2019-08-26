One year later: Five shocking allegations from the state capture inquiry

It has been a little more than a year since deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo began hearing testimony into state capture from politicians, business people and former heads of state-owned companies.

From former president Jacob Zuma to Angelo Agrizzi, here are five shocking allegations from the commission of inquiry.

Zuma on spy claims

Zuma told the commission that the ANC was penetrated by the apartheid government and foreign agents, who were mandated to “tarnish his name”.

He alleged that former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who had implicated Zuma in his testimony, had been recruited into the party as a spy.

“What made Ngoako to behave in the way he did here, saying I auctioned the country? He was carrying out an instruction. Ramatlhodi was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy.”