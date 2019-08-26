One year later: Five shocking allegations from the state capture inquiry
It has been a little more than a year since deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo began hearing testimony into state capture from politicians, business people and former heads of state-owned companies.
From former president Jacob Zuma to Angelo Agrizzi, here are five shocking allegations from the commission of inquiry.
Zuma on spy claims
Zuma told the commission that the ANC was penetrated by the apartheid government and foreign agents, who were mandated to “tarnish his name”.
He alleged that former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who had implicated Zuma in his testimony, had been recruited into the party as a spy.
“What made Ngoako to behave in the way he did here, saying I auctioned the country? He was carrying out an instruction. Ramatlhodi was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy.”
Phumeza Nhantsi on SAA 'dodgy deals'
The former SAA finance boss told the commission she was forced to approve deals between the company and BNP Capital, even if it meant bypassing the law.
“It was the pressure that says don't put things through the board, yet this is a board transaction. It was beyond my mandate and that of the acting CEO, because such decisions needed to be taken by the board.”
Mxolisi Nxasana on appointment as NDPP
The former NPA boss said his appointment as the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) came about through a series of meetings between him and Zuma's legal adviser, Michael Hulley, who flew to Durban to ask Nxasana if he could head the NPA.
Nxasana said he was not interviewed or vetted by security before taking up the position.
“I received a call from Michael Hulley, who was former president Jacob Zuma’s legal adviser, who wanted to see me. I obliged and he came over to see me at my office in Durban. He told me he was looking for a candidate to fill the position of NDPP, as he was mandated by Zuma.”
Angelo Agrizzi on Nomvula Mokonyane
Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi dropped a series of bombshells, implicating former environmental affairs minister Mokonyane. According to Agrizzi, Mokonyane would demand personal gifts, which included cases of meat, cold-drinks and alcohol.
Agrizzi said Mokonyane had been receiving these gifts since 2002.
Mcebisi Jonas on hostile environment
The former deputy minister of finance told the commission about hostility in his and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan's working environment, under Zuma's administration.
He said working under Zuma was reminiscent of the apartheid era, as intelligence was used to gather evidence which would be used to fire them.
“Intelligence was being used to pursue people. The pressure at a personal level, at a professional level, was very palpable.”