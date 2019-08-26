WATCH LIVE | State capture: Brent Adrian Simons and Adbegnigo Hlungwani testify

Nxasana described a fractured relationship between himself and former president Jacob Zuma, after an alleged campaign run by senior officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi took effect.

When Nxasana first appeared before the commission in June, he alleged that Jiba and Mrwebi ran a campaign within the NPA to discredit him after he was appointed national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) by Zuma in 2013.

When he returned to the commission on Monday, he said the pair had also peddled misinformation to Zuma.

“My belief is that Jiba and Mrwebi, in running their campaign to get me removed from the NPA, also peddled some misinformation to the president that I intended to reinstate charges against him. Every corner I went to I was confronted by the same question. People were saying the reason the president wanted me out was because he was told I intended to reinstate charges against him,” Nxasana said.