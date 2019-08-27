Cape Flats violence 'nothing to do with ineffective policing': defence minister

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says violent crime on the Cape Flats has nothing to do with "effective or not effective policing", but rather the area's socio-economic conditions.

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, Mapisa-Nqakula also asserted that the deployment of members of the defence force (SANDF) on the Cape Flats was a success, although she did not provide statistics.

Soldiers were deployed by national government to the Cape Flats in a joint operation with the police at a cost of R23m. This was in an attempt to tackle violent gangsterism that has resulted in an average of 40 murders per weekend over the past few months.

Tackling a question from DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne, the defence minister said the soldiers were successful in dealing with the Cape Flats' marauding gangs.

"The deployment of the SANDF in the Cape Flats is a success, in that where other state entities had lost access to areas engulfed with violence, the defence force has made it possible for them to access such areas as part of their service delivery mandate.

"Statistics and details can be made available to indicate what has happened in terms of operations by the police," she said.