Helen Zille is having tea and y’all are invited: What you need to know about her podcast
Two months after a “very productive” three-hour conversation over tea and cake with Thuli Madonsela, former DA leader Helen Zille has launched her own podcast.
Zille made headlines in May after she took to social media to express controversial views on “black privilege”. This resulted in the former public protector calling on her to withdraw her claims and apologise.
Media personalities Pearl Thusi and Hlomla Dandala, author Zakes Mda and finance minister Tito Mboweni also chimed in.
On August 24, Zille announced the launch of the podcast, Tea with Helen, which will air on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.
On Monday, the first podcast, (featuring @Bruceps and I discussing President Ramaphosa's "New Dawn") will go live. Subscribe here (for free) to #TeaWithHelenhttps://t.co/oAEE30YrHY— Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 24, 2019
According to the podcast's slogan, its purpose is to engage in conversations with those who disagree with the former Western Cape premier's views.
So far it has attracted more than 1,900 subscribers.
The first video was posted on Monday morning. It featured Zille having tea with Business Day's former editor-in-chief, Peter Bruce.
Fans on social media were excited by the move and flooded Twitter with messages of support for Zille.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
The big day has arrived! @helenzille has always managed somehow to usher in new eras, and I suspect South Africa will never be quite the same after today. Tyd om die bul by die horings te pak.#TeaWithHelen#JoinTheIRRhttps://t.co/gQfjCCKy7M— Hermann Pretorius (@Meneer_Mann) August 26, 2019
Wow.. Waited the whole day to get a chance to watch #TeaWithHelen and it's brilliant. Finally political dialogue with educational value.— Michael (@Mikes2Mikey) August 26, 2019
Great first episode @helenzille
1st episode with @Bruceps
Check it out if you haven't already!
https://t.co/TvvQ1FnUNe
Really enjoyed the first #TeaWithHelen this morning. Interesting conversation between @helenzille & @Bruceps. May not agree with everything said, but it's an important conversation to have. Follow the conversation on YouTube, folks. https://t.co/rzaYBBR7kx— 🆆🅸🅻🅻 🆂🅲🅾🆃🆃 (@guillum) August 26, 2019
Favourite quote from this episode: "Twitter is a sewer." Love it 😂#TeaWithHelen @helenzille https://t.co/CddEtK5eYS— Alex Newlands (@alexnewlands7) August 26, 2019
@helenzille really enjoyed the first #TeaWithHelen - thanks. looking forward to the next one...dont forget to drink the tea though😀. Thanks too @Bruceps - great discussion. Well done— The Financial Coach (@fincoachsa) August 26, 2019