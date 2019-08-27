Labour minister vows to get tough on employers not meeting equity targets

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi has vowed that his department will be "hard" on employers who do not meet their employment equity targets.

Nxesi sounded the warning after receiving the Commission for Employment Equity's 19th annual report, which showed that whites continued to be the dominant group in top management positions, despite being among the lowest economically active population group.

The report was presented by commission chair Tabea Kabinde on Tuesday.

The commission submits an annual report to the labour minister on the state of employment equity in SA.

Employers are obliged to annually submit their employment equity reports to the labour department on demographic profiles, gender representation and employment equity plans on how to address discrimination and inequity in the workplace.