Parliament to urgently draft new rules on public protector's removal

The justice committee in parliament has taken a resolution to ask National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to instruct the assembly's rules committee to urgently draft rules on how to remove from office the public protector and other heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

MPs agreed in just under four minutes on Tuesday morning to refer the process for removal of the public protector to the rules committee for urgent resolution.

Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe told MPs of the decision of the programme committee which met last week and agreed that rules needed to be developed to effect processes in terms of section 194 (1) of the constitution. That section provides for the removal of the public protector, auditor-general or a member of any commission established under chapter 9 of the constitution.

Magwanishe said the committee resolution was necessary so that the speaker could refer the matter to the rules committee as soon as it is practically possible.

The ANC's Xola Nqola, a member of the committee, added that it was only fair to refer the matter to the rules committee as it would be a responsible manner of handling the DA's request for parliament to probe the fitness of the current public protector to hold office.