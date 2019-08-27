Phumzile van Damme on DA probe: 'Unfortunately this is the route that has been chosen'

The DA's communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme says there is a possible internal probe against her for punching a “racist man” at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The MP said she learnt that the DA may be taking disciplinary action against her from the media.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Van Damme said she had not received official correspondence from the party stating she had been charged, however, she was verbally informed.

“I was verbally informed that there will be an investigation to determine whether I should be charged. Unfortunately, this is the route that has been chosen,” she said.

According to the Afrikaans Sunday paper Rapport, the DA was investigating Van Damme for the altercation that took place in June, which saw her punching the man in the head, saying it was “self-defence”.

TimesLIVE reported that Van Damme said she was forced to punch the man after his family members kept on filming her.

The family has since denied the accusations, saying Van Damme was the one who followed and “insulted” them.