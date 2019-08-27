Politics

Phumzile van Damme on DA probe: 'Unfortunately this is the route that has been chosen'

27 August 2019 - 06:34 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The DA's Phumzile van Damme
The DA's Phumzile van Damme
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

The DA's communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme says there is a possible internal probe against her for punching a “racist man” at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The MP said she learnt that the DA may be taking disciplinary action against her from the media.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Van Damme said she had not received official correspondence from the party stating she had been charged, however, she was verbally informed.

“I was verbally informed that there will be an investigation to determine whether I should be charged. Unfortunately, this is the route that has been chosen,” she said.

According to the Afrikaans Sunday paper Rapport, the DA was investigating Van Damme for the altercation that took place in June, which saw her punching the man in the head, saying it was “self-defence”.

TimesLIVE reported that Van Damme said she was forced to punch the man after his family members kept on filming her.

The family has since denied the accusations, saying Van Damme was the one who followed and “insulted” them.

Family denies being racist towards Phumzile van Damme in altercation - report

The family accused of racism by DA MP Phumzile van Damme have denied that they were racist towards her in a row on June 18 at the V&A Waterfront in ...
News
1 month ago

An unimpressed Van Damme took to Twitter following the news. In a series of tweets, she said the correspondence from fellow party member Ghaleb Cachalia, which was apparently leaked to the press, was “mighty interesting”.

Van Damme said she “will not be the sacrificed at the altar to appease some people and in the quest for votes”, adding that the article was nothing but a “factional mouthpiece in attacks” against her.

Added to that, she made it clear that she was more than willing to keep defending herself against any internal party charges, even if it makes her “sound like Jacob Zuma”.

MORE

'Politics is tough, but I'm tougher': DA's Phumzile van Damme

A violent storm is threatening to lash Cape Town when Phumzile van Damme blows into a Sea Point coffee shop for our interview.
News
1 month ago

Major divisions as tweeps voice opinions on Helen Zille, Phumzile van Damme spat

Opinions on the spat between the DA's Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme continue to set Twitter on fire, with tweeps split between the two ...
News
2 months ago

Phumzile van Damme & that 'self-defence' punch: what you need to know

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme is at the center of Twitter conversations following an alleged racism altercation at the V&A ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X