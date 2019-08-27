VBS, Eskom cases among 1,800 currently before the NPA: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has revealed that there are 1,800 cases being investigated by the Hawks which have been sent to the national director of public prosecutions for decisions.

Cele said these included "sophisticated" cases that involved municipalities, the corruption and fraud at the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, and Eskom.

"We expect, in the not distant future, to have real serious results," he told the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

"Remember, they don’t investigate who stole bread, they investigate cyber, commercial and highly sophisticated crimes," he added.

Cele attributed this to the security cluster aligning its work, saying police boss Khehla Sitole, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya and national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi have been meeting regularly. This, according to Cele, was now producing results.

Cele was one of the peace and security cluster ministers who were answering MPs' oral questions in the NCOP. The questions ranged from allocation of police resources to maintaining law and order, to specialised crime units.

He clashed with DA MP George Michalakis, who wanted to know if he would commit to delegating some of his powers to provincial governments who could assist in crime fighting.

Michalakis cited the example of a Cape Town township Bonteheuwel, where the City of Cape Town had deployed 100 metro police officers - a move which saw gang-related crimes in the area drop dramatically.