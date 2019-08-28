DA slams NSFAS for VBS Mutual Bank tender

The DA said on Wednesday it was “deplorable” that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had awarded a tender to the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

DA shadow deputy minister for higher education, science and technology, Baxolile Nodada, said NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen told parliament on Wednesday that the scheme awarded a tender to VBS to disburse allowances to students at TVET colleges.

Committee chair Mohlopi Mapulane confirmed the tender.

“This is an outrageous revelation in that NSFAS has remained tight-lipped throughout the entire VBS scandal, never once being transparent over the fact that a tender, probably worth millions of rand, was awarded to this corrupt entity,” Nodada said in a statement.

He said the party had for years been inundated with complaints from students at TVET colleges about receiving their allowances late.

“Many students have gone hungry, been evicted from their accommodation or have had to resort to loan sharks because their allowances never arrived.

“It is a deplorable fact that money meant to fund the education of deserving and poor students was awarded to VBS in the form of a tender that did not even meet PFMA requirements,” Nodada said.

“NSFAS claims that they awarded the tender to VBS in 2017, and that the contract was subsequently terminated following revelations of the VBS Heist. When the DA asked the NSFAS administrator whether anyone had been held accountable, they did not answer, and stated that the minister at the time was made aware of the tender,” Nodada added.