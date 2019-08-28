No mayoral chains just yet for Mxolisi Kaunda over 'outstanding' issue

The swearing in of the eThekwini municipality's new mayor and deputy mayor has been temporarily put on hold to allow the ANC to iron out an issue related to its nominated candidates.

Last week the party named current transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda as its mayoral candidate to replace former mayor Zandile Gumede. Former economic development MEC Belinda Scott will serve as deputy mayor and former social development MEC Weziwe Thusi as speaker.

ANC provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu confirmed that the council meeting was temporarily postponed to address an “outstanding issue” related to one of their members.

Mthembu said the ANC was working to resolve this.

He is reported to have said that Gumede will be returning as a councillor.

Mthembu denied that infighting was responsible for the delay, or that it was negatively affecting service delivery or the municipality.