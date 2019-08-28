Politics

Notice to testify at state capture probe was being served on Gavin Watson

28 August 2019 - 09:27 By AMIL UMRAW
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson died when his car crashed into a concrete pillar under a bridge near OR Tambo airport on August 26 2019.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The state capture inquiry's legal team was in the process of serving deceased Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson with a notice outlining allegations set out against him at the commission for his response.

In a short statement before proceedings began on Wednesday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said the commission's legal team had been in touch with Watson's lawyers and attempts were being made to serve a 10(6) directive on him.

The directive sought Watson's response on allegations made by his former co-worker, Angelo Agrizzi.

Zondo said Watson was one of the people the commission wanted to testify, but no date had been arranged.

"Personnel of the commission had already been in touch with his attorneys and attempts were being made to arrange for the directive to be served on Watson," Zondo said.

"But I understand that his attorneys had indicated that the service should be on them. The directive had not been served at the time of his passing."

Watson died in a car crash on Monday.

