ANC Ekurhuleni councillor quits party of 'liars', accuses mayor Mzwandile Masina of failing residents

An ANC ward councillor in Ekurhuleni has resigned from the council and from the party's regional executive committee — accusing mayor Mzwandile Masina and his comrades of failing to deliver on their election promises.

Nkosinathi Shabalala resigned on Wednesday, saying he could "no longer serve in a party that specialises in lies”.

In response, Masina said Shabalala was dragging his name “unnecessarily” and referred further questions to the ANC chief whip in the city, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who dismissed the disgruntled councillor as “a populist”.

A fuming Shabalala vowed that his mission was to mobilise the community against the ANC when by-elections are held to fill his vacancy.

He would not stand himself, but threatened to “de-campaign” the “dishonest ANC” to ensure that anyone but an ANC candidate was the winner.

According to Shabalala, the Masina-led Ekurhuleni executive had failed to deliver as per ANC manifesto promises of 2016 and he says he is fed up with covering for the party when the community demands answers.

“The Masina administration is good at one thing and one thing only - lying,” Shabalala said. “Mzwandile Masina, going into the 2016 local government elections promised that the city will build 100 000 houses in this term, but we are now left with two [years] and not even 60 000 houses have been delivered.

“The mayor had also promised to give 54,000 serviced stands to those who can build for themselves. As we speak not even 20,000 have been provided with two years to go before the end of the term.”