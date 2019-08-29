WATCH LIVE | Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen back at state capture inquiry

In scathing testimony before the inquiry on Wednesday, former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana detailed Ace Magashule's alleged involvement as premier in what is known as the "asbestos heist" in the province.

Current ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Magashule was described as a "blesser of many" who blatantly abused his power and laundered money from the public purse.