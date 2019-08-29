Politics

WATCH LIVE | Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen back at state capture inquiry

29 August 2019 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry resumes on Thursday with director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen sharing his aviation-related testimony.

In scathing testimony before the inquiry on Wednesday, former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana detailed Ace Magashule's alleged involvement as premier in what is known as the "asbestos heist" in the province. 

Current ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Magashule was described as a "blesser of many" who blatantly abused his power and laundered money from the public purse.

