Politics

Tshwane officially parts ways with controversial city manager

30 August 2019 - 16:09 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has parted ways with the city.
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has parted ways with the city.
Image: Brett Eloff

The city of Tshwane has officially parted ways with controversial city manager Moeketsi Mosola, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Friday.

Mosola has been a subject of controversy for much of his tenure, especially last year. In particular, he was caught up in the consultancy agreement the city entered into with GladAfrica - which was eventually cancelled.

Mokgalapa said the controversy around Mosola had caused irreversible tensions between the administrative and political wings of the city.

The release of Mosola, the mayor believes, will bring about stability in Tshwane, one of the worst-performing metro municipalities in the country according to the auditor-general's recently released reports.

"It is no secret that the city experienced heightened tensions between political office bearers and the administration in 2018," said Mokgalapa.

Charge me over misconduct allegations, acting Tshwane city manager tells municipal bosses

Tshwane chief operating officer James Murphy has withdrawn his name for consideration as acting city manager, and has dared the municipality to ...
Politics
20 hours ago

"While it would be improper for me to apportion blame, it would be insincere of me not to acknowledge the negative effect this has had on service delivery.

"I take this opportunity to state upfront that my relationship with the city manager has been one of utmost professionalism and based on mutual respect for the positions we both held."

Despite blaming Mosola for Tshwane's woes, Mokgalapa praised the DA administration, under Mosola for two-and-a-half years, for "significant improvements".

Said Mokgalapa: "Notwithstanding these achievements, the damage has been done and I believe the city and its residents deserve a clean slate.

"It is for this reason that I approached council to support a decision to part ways with the city manager, amicably so."

MORE

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender

DA leaders want Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to explain why the metro issued a R1bn "smart city" tender apparently tailored to suit Chinese tech ...
News
5 days ago

City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola placed on special leave

City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola has been placed on special leave.
News
4 weeks ago

Tshwane bonus 'gift' irks DA boss

DA governance chief James Selfe is to crack the whip on Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, as the party is "not at all happy" about a R318m bonus ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out

Related articles

  1. Charge me over misconduct allegations, acting Tshwane city manager tells ... Politics
  2. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News
X