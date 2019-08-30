Tshwane officially parts ways with controversial city manager

The city of Tshwane has officially parted ways with controversial city manager Moeketsi Mosola, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Friday.

Mosola has been a subject of controversy for much of his tenure, especially last year. In particular, he was caught up in the consultancy agreement the city entered into with GladAfrica - which was eventually cancelled.

Mokgalapa said the controversy around Mosola had caused irreversible tensions between the administrative and political wings of the city.

The release of Mosola, the mayor believes, will bring about stability in Tshwane, one of the worst-performing metro municipalities in the country according to the auditor-general's recently released reports.

"It is no secret that the city experienced heightened tensions between political office bearers and the administration in 2018," said Mokgalapa.