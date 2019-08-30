WATCH LIVE | State capture: IDC's Mark Phakamile Mainganya testifies

His testimony will centre on how an IDC official, who brought in a project that received millions of rand from the corporation, ended up being the beneficiary.

Director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen shared his aviation-related testimony with the commission on Thursday.

In scathing testimony before the inquiry on Wednesday, former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana detailed Ace Magashule's alleged involvement as premier in what is known as the "asbestos heist" in the province.

Current ANC secretary general, and former Free State premier, Magashule was described as a "blesser of many" who blatantly abused his power and laundered money from the public purse.