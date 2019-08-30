Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: IDC's Mark Phakamile Mainganya testifies

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

30 August 2019 - 09:52 By timeslive

The Zondo commission into state capture will hear aviation-related testimony from Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief risk officer Mark Phakamile Mainganya.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

His testimony will centre on how an IDC official, who brought in a project that received millions of rand from the corporation, ended up being the beneficiary.

Director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen  shared his aviation-related testimony with the commission on Thursday.

In scathing testimony before the inquiry on Wednesday, former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana detailed Ace Magashule's alleged involvement as premier in what is known as the "asbestos heist" in the province. 

Current ANC secretary general, and former Free State premier, Magashule was described as a "blesser of many" who blatantly abused his power and laundered money from the public purse.

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE: Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana continues state capture testimony

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana continues his testimony at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen back at state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry resumes on Thursday with director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen sharing his aviation-related testimony.
Politics
22 hours ago

State capture inquiry witness flees SA, saying 'strange men' stalked her

A key witness who testified before the state capture inquiry has fled the country, saying she fears for her life.
Politics
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
X