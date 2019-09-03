ANC wants members and partners to comment on Tito Mboweni's paper

The ANC top brass wants the party’s branches to submit contributions to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s paper on economic development.

Mboweni raised a lot of eyebrows in the ANC when the National Treasury issued the paper, titled Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa.

Alliance partner Cosatu even went as far as calling for Mboweni to withdraw the paper and rather send it to the National Economic and Development Labour Council (Nedlac) for discussion.

However, following a meeting with the ANC's top six leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, the party called on its members and alliance partners to make submissions on the paper.