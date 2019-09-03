MPs slammed for heckling during debate on 'national crisis' of femicide and gender-based violence

Sexual violence and the killing of women by men has reached crisis proportions, minister of women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the National Assembly during a debate on national Women's Day, Nkoana-Mashabane said it was shocking that "a person who is employed and paid by the state" had allegedly raped and killed a University of Cape Town student, 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Nkoana-Mashabane said it was also concerning that at least 30 women were killed during Women's Month in August, which is meant to honour and recognise the role played by women in the liberation struggle and the general development of South Africa.

"It's a national crisis. It's no longer just another shameful act that we read about. Where are safe spaces for women in this country? Do we still have them?" she asked.

"If a home is not a space for a young girl, where else will be her sanctuary? We must invest in prevention programmes where love and respect is included and inculcated in our children.

"Unfortunately, most of our homes are war zones and domestic violence has reached endemic proportions, and we urgently need interventions in many families," she said.