No justification for attacks on foreigners: Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed police minister Bheki Cele to engage with the indunas of the hostels in an effort to quell the violence aimed at migrants.
In a video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he would also be meeting ministers from the security cluster to “keep a close eye on what’s happening” and to find ways to quell the violence.
This was after social media users on Tuesday made the #DearMrPresident hashtag trend, with many questioning Ramaphosa’s inaction and silence over the ongoing violence in the country.
The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way. There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.
Foreigners have been targeted in protests and violence across Gauteng with shops looted, buildings vandalised and vehicles set alight.
Ramaphosa described the attacks as “totally unacceptable” and said they should not be allowed.
“I have directed the minister of police to have meetings at the hostels with indunas because this violence is mutating and taking different forms and represent themselves in a way which we do not want to see in South Africa,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the security cluster will meet to find ways to quell the violence.
“These attacks are completely against the rule of law and I would like to commend the police for stopping further violence,” he said.
Ramaphosa said there was no justification for these attacks.
“We are a country that is completely committed against xenophobia,” he said.