WATCH LIVE | SABC takes centre stage at state capture commission as CEO testifies

"The situation the SABC finds itself in today, it's as a result of all these lapses that happened over previous years as a result of failure by previous boards and management to do what was responsible and what was in line with the mandate of the SABC.

"In terms of adherence to our own policies, in terms of making sure there is prudence in the manner resources of the SABC were used, it was all compromised and that's why we find ourselves where we are," he said.

The commission is also expected to hear testimony from the broadcaster's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.