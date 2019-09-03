Politics

WATCH LIVE | SABC takes centre stage at state capture commission as CEO testifies

03 September 2019 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to hear testimony from SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe on Tuesday.

According to SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini, who testified on Monday, the lack of government support in helping the troubled public broadcaster was "demoralising", and the public broadcaster was finding it difficult to implement its turnaround strategy without the government's financial support.


"The situation the SABC finds itself in today, it's as a result of all these lapses that happened over previous years as a result of failure by previous boards and management to do what was responsible and what was in line with the mandate of the SABC.

"In terms of adherence to our own policies, in terms of making sure there is prudence in the manner resources of the SABC were used, it was all compromised and that's why we find ourselves where we are," he said.

The commission is also expected to hear testimony from the broadcaster's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.

