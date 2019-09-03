Zandile Gumede removed as mayor over 'performance of eThekwini municipality'

Controversial eThekwini leader Zandile Gumede has been officially ousted as mayor.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday confirmed that Gumede and other senior party members had been removed from the powerful, decision-making executive committee (Exco). However, they will remain as ordinary councillors.

The ANC in KZN last month asked Gumede to resign. She did so on Monday last week, but later withdrew that resignation letter and sought an audience with party bosses at Luthuli House.

"In the best interest of the ANC and the metropolitan of eThekwini, we would agree that the Exco that has been requested to vacate their seats, vacate their seats as Exco. However, they remain as councillors within the metro," Duarte told journalists on Tuesday.