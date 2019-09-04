Never despise your fellow Africans: Ace Magashule denounces black-on-black violence

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on black South Africans to immediately stop waging violence on foreign nationals from Africa and stop hating people of the same colour as themselves.

Magashule was addressing students at Tshwane University of Technology’s final push ahead of student representative council elections on Wednesday.

"Remember you are South Africans but you are African first, you must never despise people who are the same colour as you,” Magashule said.

He indicated that African foreign nationals living in the country were under attack while white foreigners were exempt from the violence.

"There are many others with whitish skin colour but you don't know them because their colour is white. They will never be called kwerekwere (a derogatory word for African foreign nationals),” Magashule said.

Foreigners have been targeted in protests and violence across Gauteng, with shops looted, buildings vandalised and vehicles set alight.