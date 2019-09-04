'Whites created this mess' - Julius Malema on anger at foreign nationals
EFF leader Julius Malema has maintained his stance that the anger towards small business owners who are foreign nationals is misdirected, saying Africans can and will unite.
Malema said this on his Twitter account, amid the looting of shops owned by foreign nationals in the Johannesburg city centre.
“Our anger is misdirected at wrong people. Like all of us, our African brothers and sisters are selling their cheap labour for survival. The owners of our wealth is white monopoly capital; they are refusing to share it with us & ruling party ANC protects them. #OneAfricaIsPossible.”
Malema continued to blame white people for the violence experienced by African foreign nationals, saying the current state of the country is "the mess they created".
The spate of violence directed at foreign nationals began on Sunday, with police commissioner in Gauteng Lungelo Dlamini telling TimesLIVE that police have been deployed to areas which have been identified as hot spots.