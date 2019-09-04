Politics

'Whites created this mess' - Julius Malema on anger at foreign nationals

04 September 2019 - 14:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
'The owners of our wealth is white monopoly capital; they are refusing to share it with us & ruling party ANC protects them,' is EFF leader Julius Malema's take on the ongoing violence directed against some small business owners. File photo.
'The owners of our wealth is white monopoly capital; they are refusing to share it with us & ruling party ANC protects them,' is EFF leader Julius Malema's take on the ongoing violence directed against some small business owners. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has maintained his stance that the anger towards small business owners who are foreign nationals is misdirected, saying Africans can and will unite.

Malema said this on his Twitter account, amid the looting of shops owned by foreign nationals in the Johannesburg city centre.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

“Our anger is misdirected at wrong people. Like all of us, our African brothers and sisters are selling their cheap labour for survival. The owners of our wealth is white monopoly capital; they are refusing to share it with us & ruling party ANC protects them. #OneAfricaIsPossible.”

Malema continued to blame white people for the violence experienced by African foreign nationals, saying the current state of the country is "the mess they created".

The spate of violence directed at foreign nationals began on Sunday, with police commissioner in Gauteng Lungelo Dlamini telling TimesLIVE that police have been deployed to areas which have been identified as hot spots.

MORE

In quotes: Julius Malema on Mazzotti, Mkhwebane and CR17

EFF leader Julius Malema told Newz Room 405 that the EFF has changed the South African political landscape by exposing corruption.
Politics
1 day ago

Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything'

EFF leader Julius Malema has shared a video of media personality Bonang Matheba in which she's saying people must not expect to have things done for ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Julius Malema claps back at man who posted snap of him in business class

A photo showing EFF leader Julius Malema sitting in business class on a flight has gone viral on social media.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X