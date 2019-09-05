Politics

'Absent father': Ramaphosa slammed for 'ignoring' xenophobic attacks and spate of killings

05 September 2019 - 11:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa is being slammed from all fronts on social media for "going about as if it's business as usual" amid attacks on foreigners and the killing of women and children.

This is the perception shared by many on social media, who are dissatisfied with the president's response to the spate of chaos in the country.

These frustrations were aired on the presidency's official Twitter page, where Ramaphosa's address at the World Economic Forum on Africa was shared.

Media personality Bonang Matheba is among those who were critical of the president; “So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute WORST!!" read part of her tweet.

Bonang was also called out for not “facetiming” the president about the country's pertinent issues. Tweeps were referring to the call the two exchanged in the weeks leading up to Ramaphosa's election as president.

