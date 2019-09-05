'Absent father': Ramaphosa slammed for 'ignoring' xenophobic attacks and spate of killings
President Cyril Ramaphosa is being slammed from all fronts on social media for "going about as if it's business as usual" amid attacks on foreigners and the killing of women and children.
This is the perception shared by many on social media, who are dissatisfied with the president's response to the spate of chaos in the country.
These frustrations were aired on the presidency's official Twitter page, where Ramaphosa's address at the World Economic Forum on Africa was shared.
Media personality Bonang Matheba is among those who were critical of the president; “So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute WORST!!" read part of her tweet.
So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute WORST!! Go OUTSIDE!!! GOOOOOOOOO SEEEEEEE WHATS HAPPENING OUTSIDE!!!! 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 https://t.co/TwPdinvz2F— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 4, 2019
People are dying the country is burning our African brothers and sisters are fighting each other what is being done about that ?— Tlotlo lottering (@Semedo_003) September 4, 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa is a proper definition of an absent father— Buhlebemvelo Langa (@Realbuhlelanga) September 4, 2019
So what must happen? What about the multitudes of women and children who are being abdicated, Raped and killed? The people who are being burnt alive? "Business in South Africa" isn't helping the situation we're in at this moment.— Gontse ❤️ (@GolekaneMokhot1) September 4, 2019
it will only matter when in happens to someone they are related to, the government doesn't care about us, they have high securities protecting over their families, all is well in their lives 💔💔— Patience Laydeep1 (@PatienceLayde) September 4, 2019
You truly have no respect for women and children who have been affected by GBV as well as everyone who has been affected by xenophobic attacks.— Noxicorn 🦄 (@NoxoloWaiza) September 4, 2019
AKATHUMEKI lo muntu. The audacity to turn a blind eye to what's happening in the country currently, how dare he..— KERATILWE (@Trixx_Ray) September 4, 2019
Bonang was also called out for not “facetiming” the president about the country's pertinent issues. Tweeps were referring to the call the two exchanged in the weeks leading up to Ramaphosa's election as president.