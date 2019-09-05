'Absent father': Ramaphosa slammed for 'ignoring' xenophobic attacks and spate of killings

President Cyril Ramaphosa is being slammed from all fronts on social media for "going about as if it's business as usual" amid attacks on foreigners and the killing of women and children.

This is the perception shared by many on social media, who are dissatisfied with the president's response to the spate of chaos in the country.

These frustrations were aired on the presidency's official Twitter page, where Ramaphosa's address at the World Economic Forum on Africa was shared.

Media personality Bonang Matheba is among those who were critical of the president; “So. Damn. Annoying. This government is the absolute WORST!!" read part of her tweet.