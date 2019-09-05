Politics

EFF's Malema sends Adv Ngcukaitobi to sue government over Uyinene Mrwetyana's death

05 September 2019 - 14:10 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Julius Malema and EFF leaders at a news conference September 5 2019
Julius Malema and EFF leaders at a news conference September 5 2019
Image: EFF via Twitter

The EFF is going to take legal action against the management of the SA Post Office as well as minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the alleged abductions, rape and killing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

This was announced by the Economic Freedom Fighters' leader, Julius Malema, at a press conference at the party's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Malema said the Post Office and the minister should have done something to stop their employee who stands accused of committing the crimes.

To this end, the party would send Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi down to Cape Town to begin his work to prepare a case to take the minister to court immediately after the burial of Mrwetyana.

"We have assembled a legal team to take on post office and the minister of communications, the killer of Nene was an employee of the post office. Employer should have known this," said Malema. "Advocate Ngcukaitobi will be leading the team, soon after the funeral."

Commenting on alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse against women within the EFF ranks named in the #AmINext movement on soocial media, Malema said they will not act if there's no police case number.

"Such matters should be brought to us, and we have always acted swiftly. How do we act there, because a person just sends a DM (direct message), we are not given case numbers. We do not want to act and the next thing we are forced to pay a lot of money for reputational damage," said Malema.

The opposition party leader further lambasted the police on their handling of cases relating to gender-based violence. To this end, he said, police too should take full responsibility.

Said Malema: "Women never get any help from the criminal justice system, it is most useless."

"It is therefore the police and criminal justice system that must take the blame why rape has become reality of our daily lives."

