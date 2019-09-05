EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on xenophobic attacks
Weighing in on recent xenophobia and violence, EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says there is a problem of crime in South Africa - and it is not caused by foreigners.
Ndlozi was posting on his Twitter account while foreign-owned businesses in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg were being looted.
He said the violent looting that was taking place in Johannesburg was nothing more than a popular continuation of what the government and the police were doing two weeks ago when they confiscated “counterfeit” goods.
“It is state-initiated, and sponsored xenophobic violence targeting Africans,” he said.
The violent looting that is taking place in Gauteng is a popular continuation of what government & the SAPS were doing two weeks ago on “counterfeit” confiscations from black foreign nationals. It is a state initiated & sponsored xenophobic violence targeting Africans!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 4, 2019
He said the spread of illegal or counterfeit goods was not exclusively done by Africans.
Ndlozi continued to blame South Africans for the crime that's happening in the country, adding that the police are the ones who benefit the most from the “counterfeit goods and drugs”.
The reality that South Africans must face is: even if all our African siblings from the continent can leave. You will still be unemployed, hungry & in danger of RAPE, MURDER & CRIME— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 4, 2019
WHY? Because YOU are the problem. Your government, the one you VOTE for, doesn’t care about you!
He also blamed "white monopoly capital", saying that it had failed to give black South Africans jobs.
It’s not foreigners that stole your job, it is white monopoly capital that refuses to give you a job.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 4, 2019
It is also the ANC that refuses/failed to create a Job for you.
BUT after chasing foreigners away; you will still be unemployed! Then what are you going to blame: OTHER TRIBES?
Only the white monopoly establishment has ever benefitted from Black on Black violence.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 4, 2019
“After you kill each other who remains in South Africa?” he asked.
Those who say our problem is Africans from the continent, after they violently lead you to drive them out, they will soon tell you that other tribes are a problem: Zulu, Tsonga, Sotho etc. THEN WHAT? After you kill each other...— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 4, 2019
Then what: who remains in South Africa?