Gauteng violence largely 'under control' after looting: David Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the situation had stabilised in the province by Thursday after days of violence and looting in which seven people died and 423 people were arrested.

Foreign nationals were targeted in many of the incidents.

The arrests were made for offences ranging from public violence to possession of housebreaking implements, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

Makhura and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina were at pains on Thursday to describe the attacks as being largely criminal in nature, and not xenophobic.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the first death occurred in Pretoria when taxi driver Jabu Baloyi was killed during an apparent confrontation between taxi drivers and alleged drug dealers last Tuesday.

Mawela said two burnt bodies were discovered in Alexandra on Wednesday in two locations, a book store and a furniture shop.

He said another person was killed in Hillbrow when a rock was thrown at protesters.

There were also two people shot dead in Coronationville by shopkeepers.