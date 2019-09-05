The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is yet to make a decision on whether to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema for discharging a firearm at a rally in East London.

Malema reportedly discharged a firearm at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East London‚ where the EFF’s birthday celebrations were held in July last year.

Video footage shows Malema carrying what appears to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several shots while EFF members chant.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the investigating officer had been given instructions to comply with before a decision was made public.

"The investigating officer is still dealing with instructions given to him, including getting statements from the suspects, before an announcement is made on whether we are charging him [Malema] or not. We will issue a statement as soon as it is appropriate to do so," Tyali said.

Malema was adamant at the time that the incident was a simulation, and part of a "planned act".

"It’s not a firearm and no real bullets were shot. It was a simulation‚ part of our entire act of celebrating the fifth anniversary‚" Malema told TimesLIVE.