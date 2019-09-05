Ramaphosa pleads for calm after days of violence inflamed by 'fake news'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made an impassioned plea for calm after days of xenophobic violence and looting in the country.

While he condemned the violence, the president warned against misinformation that was sowing further conflict.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa said there could be no excuse for xenophobia and equally no justification for the looting and destruction of businesses owned by South Africans.

"We know that at least 10 people have been killed in this violence, two of whom were foreign nationals. No amount of anger and frustration and grievance can justify such acts of destruction and criminality," Ramaphosa said.