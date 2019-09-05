Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former SABC 8 journalist Krivani Pillay gives evidence at Zondo commission

05 September 2019 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry resumes on Thursday with SABC-related testimony from Krivani Pillay, Mwaba Phiri and Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki.

Pillay is providing testimony on the SABC's policy to no longer cover violent protests against public institutions.

On Wednesday, former SABC chief executive Lulama Mokhobo said Hlaudi Motsoeneng took her to meet the Gupta family within a week of her appointment in 2012.

Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay allegedly lobbied her to allow them access to one of the public broadcaster's channels.

