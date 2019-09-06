Politics

Floyd Shivambu on Bafana Bafana cancellation - 'they're justified in taking a stand'

06 September 2019 - 08:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu
Image: Economic Freedom Fighters via Twitter

The EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu said African countries are teaching SA a lesson by dissociating themselves from the country amid the rampant xenophobic attacks.

Shivambu said this via his Twitter account, after a Bafana Bafana friendly match with Madagascar. The national team was initially supposed to play Zambia, who cancelled on Tuesday, citing the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals as the reason.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

Shivambu described the attacks as backward acts, and called on government to deal harshly with locals who are violent towards foreign nationals.

“Government should harshly suppress the criminals who attack our fellow brothers and sisters on the basis of nationality.”

Shivambu echoed Julius Malema, who earlier on Thursday condemned the killings of foreign nationals, saying he has no aspiration of being a president of thugs who kill and beat people up.

X