Floyd Shivambu on Bafana Bafana cancellation - 'they're justified in taking a stand'
The EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu said African countries are teaching SA a lesson by dissociating themselves from the country amid the rampant xenophobic attacks.
Shivambu said this via his Twitter account, after a Bafana Bafana friendly match with Madagascar. The national team was initially supposed to play Zambia, who cancelled on Tuesday, citing the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals as the reason.
Shivambu described the attacks as backward acts, and called on government to deal harshly with locals who are violent towards foreign nationals.
“Government should harshly suppress the criminals who attack our fellow brothers and sisters on the basis of nationality.”
All African countries are justified to stand firm against backward acts of xenophobia against fellow Africans. @GovernmentZA should harshly suppress the criminals who attack our fellow brothers and sisters on the basis of nationality. Colonial borders should never divide us! https://t.co/QIAX4uqPN8— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 5, 2019
Shivambu echoed Julius Malema, who earlier on Thursday condemned the killings of foreign nationals, saying he has no aspiration of being a president of thugs who kill and beat people up.