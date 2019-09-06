Hlaudi’s ‘treasonous’ iron fist at SABC exposed
06 September 2019 - 07:00
Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s iron-fist rule over the SABC came under scrutiny at the state capture inquiry on Thursday when two news managers testified how he bent the rules, overstepped his mandate and expunged anybody who disobeyed him.
They described how he implemented a policy to ban all broadcasting of violent protests in a bid to protect the ANC’s image – and booted any news manager who failed to comply.
