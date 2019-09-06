Judge climbs into Zuma, orders apology to Hanekom over spy libel

The litigation between ANC stalwarts Derek Hanekom and Jacob Zuma is a proxy for the internal conflict within the party.

"Lawfare is a consequence of the failure of dialogue and politics … it is a battle or skirmish in the overall war for dominance and control by one or other faction. The courts will resolve this dispute, but it would take much more to resolve the conflict," Durban High Court judge Dhaya Pillay said, in ruling on Friday that Zuma had defamed Hanekom by calling him a "known enemy agent" in a tweet earlier this year.

She ruled that the tweet was false and ordered Zuma to remove it within 24 hours and to publish the following apology:

"On 25 July 2019, I published a tweet which alleges that Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent. I unconditionally withdraw this allegation and apologise for making it as it is false."

She interdicted Zuma from publishing any statement that implies that Hanekom is or was an enemy agent or apartheid spy.

She also ordered that Zuma pay Hanekom's legal costs - and damages, the amount of which would have to be determined at a future trial where they would have to give oral evidence.

After the judgment it was reported that Zuma's lawyers had filed notice that they’re seeking leave to appeal the ruling.