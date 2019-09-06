Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Ace Magashule, secretary-general of South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress, on Friday described Mugabe as a friend and revolutionary comrade.

"Though the ANC and its leadership may have differed, often vociferously, with Comrade Mugabe on matters of national interest, as fraternal organisations we held as sacrosanct the principle of sovereignty. . .," he said in a statement.

"To our friends in Zanu-PF, be comforted that you have lost a leader whose service to his country will forever be inscribed. We mourn with you the passing of our friend, statesman, leader, revolutionary."

AFP reports Mugabe used repression and fear to hold on to power in Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was finally ousted when his previously loyal military generals turned against him.

After his humiliating fall from office in November 2017, his phenomenal physical stamina seeped away rapidly.

First heralded as a liberator who rid the former British colony Rhodesia of white-minority rule, Robert Gabriel Mugabe will instead be remembered a despot who crushed political dissent and ruined the national economy.

The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader swept to power in the 1980 elections after a growing insurgency and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table.

In office, he initially won international plaudits for his declared policy of racial reconciliation and for extending improved education and health services to the black majority.

But his lustre faded quickly.

Mugabe had taken control of one wing in the guerrilla war for independence — the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) and its armed forces — after his release from prison in 1974.