SABC apologises to Cyril Ramaphosa for speech blunder

06 September 2019 - 07:58 By Iavan Pijoos
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there was no excuse for xenophobia and equally no justification for the looting and destruction of businesses owned by South Africans.
Image: Gallo Images

The SABC has apologised profusely for airing the wrong pre-recorded televised address by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa urged SA men to desist from gender violence in his address to the nation.

A few seconds into his address Ramaphosa makes a mistake and flagged it by saying: "Let's start again, I made a mistake."

The SABC said the airing of the wrong pre-recorded address was an embarrassing mistake.

"The public broadcaster wishes to apologise to the president of the republic and the nation for any embarrassment caused in this unfortunate breach of news production processes.

"The SABC takes this issue very seriously and can assure the president and the public that due processes will be followed and appropriate action taken."

