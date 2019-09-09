EFF's plan for xenophobia, femicide and macroeconomic policy

The EFF says the recent violence the country has witnessed is not unique but is a reflection of the daily experiences of women and children who face the threat of rape, abuse and death in both private and public spaces.

In just one week, SA has witnessed kidnapping, rape and murder of women and children by men.

Boxing champion Leighandre Jegels was shot dead by her estranged policeman boyfriend who also left her mother fighting for her life.

Janika Mallo was gang-raped, killed and her body dumped in the back yard of her grandmother's house.

UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and killed by a 42-year-old at the post office.

On Friday a weeping father is in court for allegedly hanging his four children, Ayakha Jiyane and Kuhlekonke, Siphosethu and Khwezi Mpungose.