Give MPs compulsory ethics training: ANC

The ANC in parliament wants all MPs to attend compulsory and regular ethics training.

It also wants to strengthen parliament's ethics rules to make sure this happens.

“As the ANC parliamentary caucus, we believe that our focus on raising the standards of ethical conduct from public representatives will go a long way in our efforts to fight against corruption and state capture,” said ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Monday.

She was addressing journalists following the party's three-day caucus lekgotla, which ended on Sunday.

“The issue of ethical conduct is a non-negotiable issue. Our conduct as members of the ANC must be beyond reproach, because the ANC must not be found on the wrong side of the law,” she said.