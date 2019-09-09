Politics

Hawks prepare for Malema's statement on fired 'rifle' at EFF birthday bash

09 September 2019 - 17:04 By Ernest Mabuza
EFF leader Julius Malema will head to the Hawks' head office in Pretoria on Tuesday in connection with claims that he fired a rifle at celebrations in East London last year . File picture.
EFF leader Julius Malema will head to the Hawks' head office in Pretoria on Tuesday in connection with claims that he fired a rifle at celebrations in East London last year . File picture.
Image: ALON SKUY

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema will appear at the Hawks' head office in Pretoria on Tuesday over claims that he fired a rifle at the party's birthday celebrations in East London last year.

Malema will be giving a warning statement to the crime-fighting unit, the EFF confirmed in a statement. The Hawks also confirmed that Malema would be going to their offices.

This relates to allegations that Malema discharged a firearm at the party's fifth birthday celebrations in East London in July last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said last week it had not taken a decision yet on whether to prosecute Malema for the incident.

Spokesperson Luyolo Tyali said the investigating officer had been given instructions with which he had to comply before a decision would be made public. One of those instructions was getting statements from Malema.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed on Monday that Malema would appear before the Hawks on Tuesday as part of the investigation procedures.

"We have to get a statement from Mr Malema as to what transpired. Mr Malema will be here tomorrow [Tuesday] to give the statement. The Hawks will then send the statement to the NPA for it to take a decision," Mulaudzi said.

Video footage of the incident shows Malema carrying what appears to be a rifle, pointing it skywards and firing several shots while EFF members chant.

Malema was adamant at the time that the incident was a simulation, that it was not a firearm and no real bullets were shot.

MORE:

Malema, Ndlozi to be charged for 'scuffle' at Winnie memorial: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has given the go-ahead for EFF leader Julius Malema and spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be prosecuted on common ...
News
3 days ago

IN QUOTES | Julius Malema's address: 'The EFF does not support the death penalty'

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is against the death penalty as it would destroy those who cannot afford legal representation.
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | Attacks are inevitable if economy does not favour locals: Malema

The ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in the country are not xenophobia.This is according to EFF leader Julius Malema who was speaking at a news ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X