WATCH LIVE | Ben Ngubane is in the hot seat at the Zondo Commission
Former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane will give evidence about the administration of the public broadcaster when he testifies at the state capture commission on Monday.
Ngubane has been one of the people at the centre of state capture allegations at the SABC, where he was accused of supporting what has been called a "reign of terror" under former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Veteran journalist Joseph ''Joe" Thloloe told the commssion how an environment of fear, anxiety and helplessness plagued the public broadcaster under Motsoeneng's leadership.
Thloloe, who has worked in the media for more than five decades, chaired a commission of inquiry into interference at the SABC, which made its findings public last month. He appeared before the state capture inquiry on Friday to discuss what he had found during his year-long investigation into the public broadcaster.
Leonard Lekgetho and Anton Van Vuuren are also expected to give evidence at the Zondo Commission.