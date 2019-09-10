Five key takeouts from former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane's state capture testimony

Money wasted on "useless" content

“Buy the dog with its fleas.” This was the phrase Ngubane said was popular at the SABC and used to refer to content bought in bulk, most of which would not be flighted because it did not appeal to the SA audience.

Ngubane said the majority of the content was bought by the broadcaster as part of a package containing prime content.

“If we bought The Bold and The Beautiful, they would say here are other films, you must buy them as a bundle. You get the good one, but you get a whole lot of useless ones.” Ngubane further told the commission that a lack of good content affected ratings and advertising.

Cost-cutting measures

Ngubane told the commission that upon realising the extent of the financial strain under which the SABC operated, cost-cutting measures were implemented. These included non-renewal of contracts of senior and middle managers, doing away with international correspondents, who were paid in the currencies of the countries in which they were based, and reducing petrol allowances among staff.

“Petrol allowances were absolutely abused. People would go and change their engines, car tyres, using petrol allowance.”