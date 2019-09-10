Julius Malema responds to VBS looting claim: 'Open a case, no one will stop you'

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter on Monday to say he was not bothered by new claims that he spent money “stolen” from liquidated bank VBS.

This after a Daily Maverick report alleged that the bank financed Malema's lifestyle and that he spent R900,000 on luxury clothing brands, hotels and party venues, among other things.

According to the report, Malema allegedly used a bank card from Mahuna Investments, owned by his cousin, Matsobane Phaleng, for his “personal slush fund and alter ego”.