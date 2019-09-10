Politics

Julius Malema responds to VBS looting claim: 'Open a case, no one will stop you'

10 September 2019 - 08:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter on Monday to say he was not bothered by new claims that he spent money “stolen” from liquidated bank VBS.

This after a Daily Maverick report alleged that the bank financed Malema's lifestyle and that he spent R900,000 on luxury clothing brands, hotels and party venues, among other things.

According to the report, Malema allegedly used a bank card from Mahuna Investments, owned by his cousin, Matsobane Phaleng, for his “personal slush fund and alter ego”.

Responding to UCT professor Nomboniso Gasa, who said he should sue the journalist who wrote the story if she was lying or be charged if she was telling the truth, Malema said she was “welcome to open a case”.

“No one will stop you,” he said.

He also laughed at DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia, who told him to “answer these documented allegations and accusations”.

“A mere apology won’t do. Let’s hope a prosecution awaits,” said Cachalia.

Malema responded with four smiley emojis and one of a person shrugging.

