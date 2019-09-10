Mapisa-Nqakula called a 'human trafficker' in MPs' shouting match

What was expected to be sober debate on the gender-based violence and attacks on foreigners on Tuesday degenerated into a shouting match between defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The screaming match started when Mapisa-Nqakula, at the end of her speech in parliament, accused Steenhuisen, who had been heckling her, of "making a mockery" of the debate.

Steenhuisen retaliated by calling Mapisa-Nqakula a "human trafficker".

"I am amazed that you make a mockery of such an important debate, at a very difficult time. Our people are dying," said Mapisa-Nqakula, before her voice was drowned by those of Steenhuisen and ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude, the latter raising a point of order to defend the minister.

The debate had been sponsored by veteran MP and former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Referring to allegations that emerged in 2016 in which she was accused of using an SA Air Force jet to smuggle into the country her late son's girlfriend, Steenhuisen branded Mapisa-Nqakula a "human trafficker" who should not be taking part in the debate.