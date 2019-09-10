Sharing intelligence will help curb Joburg xenophobia: Maimane

“Much of the actions [by police] have been far more reactive, rather than proactive,” said Maimane.

He called for an increase in the number of public order police deployed in Gauteng, especially in hot-spot areas.

Maimane said the city had increased the number of Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers to more than 1,000 and they would have more than 200 vehicles.

He said he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the matter.

“Let us work together to bring a stop to these actions... we need to restore law and order,” added Maimane.

He reiterated the DA’s stance on the need to ensure proper documentation of all people in South Africa, including foreigners.

Maimane defended mayor Herman Mashaba over his comments about spaza shops not being registered.

“We all agree that the rule of law must apply... if you want to set up a business elsewhere, let’s make sure registration is done properly. It would be true for any business, a South African business, a non-South African business, which is what mayor Herman Mashaba [is saying],” said Maimane.

He said the country needed to ensure proper registration for all to ensure rights for all people who come to South Africa.

“When people are properly registered, you can even enhance circular immigration, where people can come into a country, work and be able to go home,” said Maimane.