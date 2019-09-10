Politics

SIU refers 11 SABC 'crimes' worth R267m to NPA

10 September 2019 - 14:14 By THABO MOKONE
The SIU revealed on Tuesday it is claiming R21m from former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was in Johannesburg today testifying at the state capture inquiry on allegations made against him by other witnesses at the inquiry.
The SIU revealed on Tuesday it is claiming R21m from former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was in Johannesburg today testifying at the state capture inquiry on allegations made against him by other witnesses at the inquiry.
Image: Masi Losi/TimesLIVE

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) believes it has amassed sufficient evidence for the referral of 11 criminal matters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) related to alleged commercial crimes at the SABC amounting to R267m, MPs heard on Tuesday.

This is according to the head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, who was updating the National Assembly's oversight committee on communications about their probes into criminal activities at Auckland Park.

Mothibi said the 11 criminal cases implicated 10 private companies that have been trading with the SABC, eight former SABC executives as well as former and current members of the public broadcaster's board.

He said the potential charges ranged from theft, fraud and violations of the Companies' Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

Mothibi said the NPA had agreed to appoint a dedicated prosecutor to deal with all SABC-related prosecutions.

New Age business breakfasts were good for SABC: Ben Ngubane

Former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane believes the controversial New Age business breakfasts added value to the public broadcaster
Politics
1 day ago

"So we're happy that there should be traction soon on those matters," said Mothibi, before turning to disciplinary cases flowing from their investigations.

"We indicate the investigation has produced evidence to support 24 disciplinary referrals arising out of the matters investigated. The evidence implicates about 14 officials who have all been charged ... seven of these matters have been finalised, the latest referral was on May 6 against a board member in respect of the SABC security contract."

Mothibi also reported that the SIU was still pursuing civil litigation in 10 high court cases to the tune of R560m.

These included the more than R21m it was claiming from former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The first recovery claim against Motsoeneng is of the R11m he got paid irregularly by the SABC as a success fee in relation to controversial contracts entered into with pay-TV provider MultiChoice.

The second one, of R10m, stems from irregular appointments, salary hikes, suspensions and unlawful terminations of contracts under Motsoeneng's watch.

The SIU is also claiming more than R62m from former SABC chief financial officer James Aguma and company Lornavision related to a TV licence fee collections contract that was set aside by the high court last year.

MORE

'I never lied, God knows that I have never lied': Motsoeneng tells state capture inquiry

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he feels insulted when claims are made that he lied about his qualifications.
Politics
2 hours ago

Take action against executives responsible for SABC collapse or no bailout: treasury

The SABC needs to take action against those responsible for causing the state broadcaster's financial collapse if it is to receive any kind of ...
News
1 month ago

We knew Motsoeneng didn't have matric, but he had the skills: former SABC chair Ben Ngubane

Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a "troubleshooter" who had the skills the SABC needed for his chief operations officer - even though he did not have the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X