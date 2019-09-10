SIU refers 11 SABC 'crimes' worth R267m to NPA

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) believes it has amassed sufficient evidence for the referral of 11 criminal matters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) related to alleged commercial crimes at the SABC amounting to R267m, MPs heard on Tuesday.

This is according to the head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, who was updating the National Assembly's oversight committee on communications about their probes into criminal activities at Auckland Park.

Mothibi said the 11 criminal cases implicated 10 private companies that have been trading with the SABC, eight former SABC executives as well as former and current members of the public broadcaster's board.

He said the potential charges ranged from theft, fraud and violations of the Companies' Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

Mothibi said the NPA had agreed to appoint a dedicated prosecutor to deal with all SABC-related prosecutions.