WATCH LIVE | State capture: Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Anton van Vuuren testify

The Zondo inquiry into state capture will hear SABC-related testimony from Anton van Vuuren and Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Tuesday.

Former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane gave evidence about the administration of the public broadcaster when he testified at the commission on Monday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Ngubane is one of those at the centre of state capture allegations at the SABC, where he was accused of supporting what has been called a “reign of terror” by former SABC COO Motsoeneng.

Veteran journalist Joseph ''Joe” Thloloe told the commission how an environment of fear, anxiety and helplessness plagued the public broadcaster under Motsoeneng's leadership.

